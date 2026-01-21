WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report, 1/12/2026

It may have been a December to forget, but January 2026 started off just the way "WWE Raw" wanted, at least as far as its viewership on Netflix went. After several weeks of not ranking in the streaming services global top ten rankings, "Raw" stormed back into the top ten in a big way, with the January 5 show drawing some of its highest numbers in total views and hours viewed in the last few months. It was enough of a surge that some pondered if maybe those December doldrums were a thing of the past.

Instead, it was a step back. Wrestlenomics reports that the January 12 "Raw" became the latest episode to not rank in the global top ten, meaning viewership data for "Raw" is once again not available. A report from Dave Meltzer at F4WOnline confirms that the 10th ranked show drew 2.5 million views over a week, meaning that "Raw" drew less than that number. "Raw" did place in the United States top ten rankings, finishing 6th for the second straight week.

While the January 5 "Raw" was considered a bigger show thanks to a loaded lineup that included CM Punk successfully defending the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker, January 12 featured plenty of happenings as well. Among the highlights were Je'Von Evans' in-ring debut on the main roster, defeating Bravo Americano in singles action, and the main event between GUNTHER and AJ Styles, where GUNTHER pinned Styles after feigning a tap out. The finish led to a rematch being made between the two for the Royal Rumble, where Styles will put his career on the line.