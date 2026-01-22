Dave LaGreca Reports AMC Is 'Over The Moon' Following TNA Wrestling Debut Episode

"TNA Impact" debuted on its new network of AMC last Thursday, and despite criticisms by fans online about the episode, and the viewership numbers showing an average of 173,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating, Dave LaGreca of "Busted Open Radio" said that network executives were thrilled with "Impact." On an recent episode of the radio show, LaGreca said he spoke to many AMC executives over the weekend who believe in TNA.

"They were over the moon with TNA," he said. "I got to speak with an executive, and I asked them... I said, 'How important is a basic cable rating?' He said, 'To be honest, by itself, it's meaningless. It means nothing.' People get hung up on that number, and he said it, 'The number means s*** by itself.' But when you add it with everything else it because like an equation."

LaGreca said the executive told him the most important thing is advertisers who want to jump on board, and one of the criticisms of Thursday's show was that there were too many advertisements. He said AMC is very high on the TNA product, despite the negative reviews. Bully Ray piped in that he would be interested to hear the first quarter hour rating, as it would be more indicative as to how TNA and AMC did, since it was announced ahead of time AJ Styles would be opening the show.

"It's not a sprint, it's a marathon and AMC and TNA are looking at this like a marathon," LaGreca said. "We can't judge it by one week, though, criticisms that we heard I think are valid. There's going to be growing pains... They have to change those things for the long haul."

