Bully Ray Sums Up What TNA Locker Room Needs To Do In Wake Of AMC Debut: 'Believe'

Former TNA wrestler Bully Ray has outlined what the goal for TNA stars should be, following "Impact's" debut on AMC.

TNA finally moved to its new home, AMC, on January 15, with the show garnering solid viewership numbers. Ray, who has been a part of the TNA locker room and was also a guest commentator on the debut episode, praised the locker room's cohesion on "Busted Open," while challenging them to do more.

"One of the biggest things that this locker room needs to do is believe," he began. "[The locker room] It's good. You know, everybody, [in] good spirits. You know, everybody gets along. And yes, I've gone on record before saying, other than the ECW locker room, this TNA locker room, one of the best locker rooms I've ever been a part of, because everybody does genuinely get along so well. Yeah, but that's all fine and good. But that doesn't give you that killer instinct, that eye of the tiger. This locker room needs to believe in itself like it truly belongs. Enough with the happy, joy, joy bullsh*t. Go out there and attack."

He demanded the TNA roster push each other in every segment they are in, recalling how WWE under Vince McMahon had a sense of fear that pushed everyone to perform better and outdo each other.

"This locker room has to know that they can step up and put on a product," he added. "You can't just be in the mindset of, I'm happy to be here. It's not going to cut it."

Ray reminded the TNA stars that they are on a major network in AMC, which has had hit TV shows like "The Walking Dead" and "Breaking Bad." He believes that the TNA stars have got what they asked for, i.e., to be a part of a big network, and argued that they can no longer have any excuses for performing poorly.