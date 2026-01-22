Former WWE Star Sonya Deville Reveals Length Of Current TNA Wrestling Deal

New TNA star Daria Rae, formerly Sonya Deville in TNA, has disclosed her contract length with TNA.

Rae debuted in the promotion on its first "Impact" show on AMC, which took place on January 15, 2026, and it was revealed on the show that she is now the new Director of Operations. In her recent conversation with "Busted Open," she told WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray that she has signed a six-month contract with the promotion, but is confident that it could be extended to a longer duration.

"So, I signed a six-month deal. But I plan on seeing it through. I'm having a lot of fun, everything's going great so far, and as long as it's a continuously, mutually beneficial situation, meaning I'm adding value and I feel good about what I'm getting in return, I don't see why it won't continue," she said.

Immediately after her arrival in TNA, Rae made her first big decision as she introduced another former WWE star to the promotion, Elayna Black, formerly known as Cora Jade.

While she has returned to pro wrestling once again, after being away for almost a year following her WWE exit, Deville may not be wrestling anytime soon, as she had stated last year that she had called time on her in-ring career. But, she can contribute to TNA Wrestling as an on-screen authority figure, something she had done previously in WWE. She claimed last year that she had pitched taking on that role once again in WWE, but the idea was rejected by Triple H, and she will now get to showcase her talent in that role in TNA.