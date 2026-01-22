Update On Gallus's Post-WWE Prospects

While plenty of 2025 WWE releases were heard from soon after being let go, one group that wasn't was Gallus. The trio, consisting of brothers Joe and Mark Coffey and Wolfgang, has instead been out of sight and out of mind since being let go last May, working shows in their native Scotland and UK. But the group seems poised to return to America shortly, and it seems they almost found themselves in a major promotion.

Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful reports that a number of talents in AEW had been pushing for the promotion to bring in the Coffey brothers later last year, though it's unclear if Wolfgang was also considered. All three members of Gallus were backstage visiting AEW's TV tapings last night in Orlando, but the trio wasn't used on either "Dynamite" or "Collision," and was instead said to be visiting. They're instead expected to make their debuts in MLW shortly, though it's unconfirmed whether they have signed a contract or are working dates.

First brought into WWE as part of the roster for "NXT UK," Gallus became one of the more dominant stables in the brand's short history. While Joe Coffey pursued singles success, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang went on to serve as the longest reigning NXT UK Tag Team Championships in history, while Mark also briefly held the NXT UK Heritage Cup. During that time, Joe Coffey drew controversy after he was suspended in June 2020 after being accused of sexual harassment during the Speaking Out movement. He returned to action in November.

The group eventually transitioned to "NXT," with Mark and Wolfgang winning the NXT Tag Team Championships in 2023. They remained there for the rest of their WWE tenure, though they were reportedly considered for a main roster call up prior to their release.