Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch: AEW Talent Was Among First To Know Of Their Relationship

In the spring of 2019, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch pubicly confirmed their status as a romantic couple, with Lynch first disclosing it during a social media exchange with WWE Hall of Famers Adam "Edge" Copeland and Beth Phoenix. Months before, Rollins and Lynch attempted to keep their relationship private altogether, but admittedly, they were "very unsubtle" about it backstage in WWE.

"We were trying to keep it secret for a second, but yeah, [everybody knew right away]. It was really bad," Lynch said on "My Mom's Basement."

As revealed by Rollins, one of the first people he officially informed was former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette, who is currently working for AEW in the same role. "She was like, 'Of course, of course. Yes, of course. Absolutely. How did I not see it? How did I not get it? It's perfect. You guys are perfect for each other,'" Rollins recalled. "But she was one of the most excited ones. I remember giving her the hint, the old wink and the nod, and she was like, 'Oh my god, yes.' She was so excited about it."

Elsewhere, Lynch told WWE Hall of Famer Lita about her relationship, to which she responded "Yeah, we all knew it was going to happen." According to Lynch, she did not have that same foresight that Lita and others apparently had.

Lynch and Rollins, both now multi-time world champions in WWE, began dating in February 2019. Following their public unveiling, they brought their relationship to WWE television for storylines as well.

