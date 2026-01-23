TNA Impact 1/22/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

We all knew that TNA World Champion Mike Santana was over, but after Thursday's promo, he might be over over.

Santana made wrestling headlines when he dethroned Frankie Kazarian for the TNA World Championship on AMC's premiere, and he continued to establish himself as the company's top guy when he flattened Call Your Shot Gauntlet Winner Nic Nemeth ahead of his opportunistic cash-in at TNA: Genesis. However, I'd argue that his emotional promo on "TNA Impact" did just as much to establish him as the babyface to see on Thursday nights — if not more.

Santana's promo is a prime example of the sentimental babyface promo. While this promo is typically well-received by nature — it's not hard to tap into your personal hardships in order to elicit sympathy from the fans — it can easily become cheesy, detached, or uninspiring: a death sentence in the flashy world of wrestling. The sentimental babyface promo is a reliable one, but it takes a great babyface to take it from a "safe" promo to a genuine, organically over moment. Santana's Thursday promo allowed for the new TNA World Champion to put himself up there with Cody Rhodes and his story, with "Hangman" Adam Page and his anxious Millennial cowboy gimmick, and other crowd-pleasing babyfaces.

Santana using a voice message from his father was a great start, and not one that we typically see from wrestlers whose family members aren't also wrestlers. The tone was set immediately: this was going to be a very emotional night for Santana, who, as he openly admitted, faced injury, addiction, and mental health struggles on his professional wrestling journey. I can guarantee you, most of the members in that Albuquerque audience have experienced at least one of those struggles. Of course, we all know that people experience these battles, but Santana's transparent admission to all of those struggles — voice cracks and tear-strained speech and all — allowed for the audience to intimately identify themselves with him. Santana is organically over because he allowed the TNA crowd to see themselves in him: both in his struggles, and in his success. Santana proudly highlighted that, after every failure, he picked himself up by his boots and kept walking. That mantra's repetition only intensified that resilient message. Every time Santana picked himself up and kept walking, we were invited to step with him.

Wrestling is a reflection of life. We all have a story we want to finish, we all have an anxious Millennial cowboy somewhere inside, and we all want to pick ourselves back up after failures to keep walking. Santana allowed us to identify with his struggles, and his resilience, Thursday. Santana was over before, but this promo? He's over over now.

Written by Angeline Phu