New TNA Star BDE Has Been Getting Advice From Jeff Hardy

Earlier this month, TNA Wrestling confirmed that BrandonDoesEverything — better known as BDE — had officially inked a contract with the promotion. Now as a rookie member of the TNA roster, BDE confirmed that he is looking to veterans such as TNA World Tag Team Champion Jeff Hardy for guidance.

"A lot of it comes down to just the little things when I'm in the ring, like learning when to slow down, learning when to speed up, learning when to listen to the crowd," BDE told The Sportster when asked about his learning experience in TNA thus far.

"A lot about promos too. A lot of people have been helping me with that because since I'm so new, there's still a lot that I have to learn. So even Jeff Hardy in the back telling me just be as authentic as possible, keep smiling, it's those things that just build up over time. All I look for is to get 1% better each time I'm out there, and eventually, that'll stockpile and add up over time."

BDE, known for creating popular content outside of the ring, initially started wrestling training in 2019. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that halted until 2024, when he finally stepped back into the squared circle. In 2025, BDE made his way around the independent wrestling circuit before landing a spot in TNA's Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Bound For Glory in October. The following month, he marked his TNA singles debut by taking on former Digital Media Champion AJ Francis at Turning Point.

Later this week, BDE will face former TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth on "Thursday Night iMPACT." Meanwhile, Jeff Hardy is coming off a win over Order 4's Mustafa Ali on last week's broadcast.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Sportster with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.