Lilian Garcia Returning To WWE Raw Due To Weather Emergency

As a severe winter storm continues to move through North America, many people have faced delays, cancelations, or re-routings in their travels. For "WWE Raw" ring announcer Alicia Taylor, it has resulted in her being stuck at the airport and unable to make it to the January 26 edition of WWE's red brand.

"Currently at the airport with all canceled flights to Canada soo... tagging in sister Lil for the fill," Taylor wrote on her Instagram story, confirming Lilian Garcia's imminent return as the "Raw" ring announcer in her absence. "Thanks @LilianGarcia #RAW."

While no longer a full-time ring announcer, Garcia is in the midst of a two-year deal with WWE that sees her working Saturday Night's Main Event specials and other select shows for the company. Most recently, Garcia lent her voice to the January 24 edition of SNME, which emanated from Montreal, Quebec, Canada. With Taylor's flight to the fallout episode of "Raw" canceled, Garcia will now also make her way to Toronto, Ontario.

Taylor isn't the only WWE on-screen personality affected by the ongoing winter emergency. During Saturday Night's Main Event, Stephanie McMahon revealed that Joe Tessitore was unable to co-host the event due to being stranded at an airport in Detroit, Michigan. As of this writing, it's unknown if he will be back for his other scheduled appearances this week.

On tomorrow's episode of "Raw," the teams of the New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods), American Made (Brutus Creed and Julius Creed), Alpha Academy (Otis and Akira Tozawa), and Los Americanos (Bravo and Rayo) will compete in a four-way match to determine the number one contenders to the WWE World Tag Team Championships. Elsewhere, AJ Styles and GUNTHER will appear ahead of their Royal Rumble match.