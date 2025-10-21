Ring Announcer Lilian Garcia Announces She's Signed A New Two-Year Deal With WWE

While she now works on a part-time basis, Lilian Garcia is here to stay in WWE for at least another two years. The ring announcing veteran confirmed the news on Tuesday, just one day removed from filling in for full-timer Alicia Taylor on "WWE Raw."

"Exactly 1 year ago today, I returned to my home – the @wwe," Garcia wrote on Instagram. "What an incredible year it has been being able to announce shows on Raw, Smackdown, NXT, Saturday Nights Main Event & Worlds Collide! In fact, being able to continue to also sing and now announce in Spanish has been such an added treat!!

"This post is to all of you who have been with me from the beginning and continue to support me! The love you gave me last night on Raw filled my soul! Which is why I am so excited to announce that just yesterday, I signed on for another TWO YEARS with WWE!!!! None of that is possible without YOU!!"

Garcia initially returned to WWE as the full-time ring announcer for "Raw" after Samantha Irvin left the company in October 2024. In January 2025, Garcia and Alicia Taylor — the latter of whom was previously assigned to "WWE SmackDown" — swapped brands, with Garcia then making introductions for "SmackDown," while Taylor took over the duties for "Raw." By March, Garcia's run as a full-time ring announcer came to end, though she continues to serve as a guest ring announcer for special events like WWE x AAA Worlds Collide and Saturday Night's Main Event; she also steps up for WWE when needed, such as this week's edition of "Raw."

In her Instagram post, Garcia confirmed that she will be on ring announcing duty for the next Saturday Night's Main Event, which emanates from Salt Lake City, Utah on November 1.