Lillian Garcia Returning To WWE Raw Next Monday, Filling In For Absent Alicia Taylor

The voice synonymous with the WWE's main roster for over two decades, Lillian Garcia, will return to her formative role, as she is set to appear as the ring announcer for Monday's upcoming episode of "WWE Raw." She will be filling in for full-time announcer, Alicia Taylor.

In a post on Instagram, Garcia confirmed the news by sharing a photo of herself sitting on the ring apron with the "Raw" logo skirt draped across the bottom part of the ring, along with the following statement: "Back in my playground in 3 days as I sub in for the awesome @aliciataylorwwe on @wwe Monday Night Raw! [smiley and rock on symbol emojis] Can't wait to be reunited with all of you again! [red heart emoji]"

The iconic voice of WWE programming began her career there as a ring announcer in 1999. After taking some time away, Garcia returned to the company last fall to fill the void by the departure of Samantha Irvin. While there, she served as the announcer for both "Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" before stepping back from her full-time role in March. Since then, Garcia continues to appear as a special guest announcer for major events, including for WWE and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide's co-promotional events, Worlds Collide, and recent episodes of the returning Saturday Night's Main Event.