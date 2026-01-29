Maven Looked Up To Former WWE Stars For Their Clean Physiques

As he's continued to make waves analyzing wrestling and discussing his career on his YouTube channel, former WWE star Maven hasn't been shy about touching upon steroid use in wrestling. In particular, Maven has detailed his own use during his WWE tenure and how he felt it wound up being a positive for his career, while also analyzing whether or not steroid or performance enhancing drug use had anything to do with Chris Benoit's murder-suicide of his wife and son. But one thing Maven hasn't really talked about is who was in the WWE locker room that wasn't partaking in such activities.

That changed during a recent Q&A video on his channel, when Maven received a question asking if all WWE wrestlers took steroids. Maven immediately tried to pour cold water on that idea, and while he seemed to imply there were several that fit this category, he pointed out two wrestlers during his time that he steadfastly believes never took any kind of drug.

"There were people during my time that stayed away from not only steroids, but all drug use or alcohol," Maven said. "Two people that immediately pop to mind were Molly Holly on the women's side, and Stevie Richards on the men's [side]. And I commend the fact that he was able to do and get to where he got to without the use of any PEDs. And Molly Holly also avoided not only steroids but drugs and alcohol. She was the epitome of someone you would look up to for taking good, clean care of themselves."

