CJ Perry Recalls WWE's Vince McMahon & John Laurinaitis Demonstrating Kissing Segment

One of former WWE star Lana's most iconic feuds in the company was in 2015 when she was involved in a storyline love triangle with her real-life husband, Rusev, Dolph Ziggler, and, as it was later revealed, Liv Morgan. Lana, whose real name is CJ Perry, recently opened up more about the behind-the-scenes aspect of the angle on "Ring The Belle," where she revealed Vince McMahon and former head of talent relations John Laurinaitis, also known as "Johnny Ace," helped her and Ziggler practice their first big kiss.

"Vince brought us into the room and we had to practice in front of him, Johnny Ace, and Rusev," she said. "We had to practice kissing... Johnny Ace and Vince are showing us how to do it. They don't go all the way to kissing, but they go really close."

She said they were going for a "Touched Like A Virgin" vibe, like it was Lana's first kiss ever, which they accomplished with the in-ring kisses during the episode of "WWE Raw." Perry also explained their second kiss was anticipated by McMahon, as he figured the crowd would chant "one more time."

Perry's comments about the angle come after the January 2024 civil lawsuit where former WWE employee Janel Grant accused McMahon of sex trafficking and abuse. Laurinaitis was also named in the civil suit, but is no longer a defendant after a settlement where Grant dismissed her claims against him, as Laurinaitis agreed to give evidence against McMahon. McMahon resigned from WWE the month the suit became public, and Laurinaitis was released in 2022 when he was named in a hush money scandal involving McMahon.

