It's been almost two months since John Cena tapped out to GUNTHER at Saturday Night's Main Event and called it a career, but the way he went out is still the talk amongst wrestling super fans. Rapper Lil Yachty appeared on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast and talked about everything from his music, to Paul's move set in WWE, to Cena's retirement. Yachty admitted the match in Washington, DC made him extremely emotional.

"I cried," the rapper admitted. "I was on a plane from Dubai. I wasn't trying to cry, but I did. It did come out. It was really sad at the end. I wish he didn't tap. Although, I love GUNTHER. I f*** with the Ring General, heavy. He's a gangster. He's a G."

Paul said the first time he met Cena, he wanted to find out if he was as perfect as he appears to be. He told Yachty he "poked zero holes" in Cena's game and he is "f****** incredible." The rapper confirmed when he met "The Never Seen 17" once in San Diego, Cena was awesome to him, which he appreciated, and explained some of his childhood heroes he's met before haven't been so nice.

Cena said goodbye to WWE fans after a 23-year long career on December 13 following a year-long retirement tour. The tour saw a heel turn for the beloved star, which didn't turn out to be successful for many reasons, and he turned babyface once again prior to his SummerSlam match for the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Impaulsive" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.