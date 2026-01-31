WWE Royal Rumble 2001: Retro 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Putting the words "loved" and "Chris Benoit" in the same sentence in the big 2026 should only really be done by people who are desperate for attention on social media or people who have been living under a rock for two decades. With that said, it is hard not to watch the ladder match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship between Benoit and one of his greatest opponents, Chris Jericho, at the 2001 Royal Rumble pay-per-view and think "I actually did love that match."

Without trying to sound like Grandpa Simpson yelling at a cloud, ladder matches in today's wrestling landscape are almost too different to the way they were at the turn of the millennium. Nowadays, there are at least 15 ladders scattered around ringside, all of which vary from stepladders that have no practical use in this sort of a match, to a painter's ladder so tall that you could climb up three rungs and you'd have already gone past the title belt. Each spot is carefully put together and the contraptions become so complicated and convoluted that it takes up enough time to make people go "their opponent could have climbed up and won by now."

This match on the other hand is nothing like what we see from ladder matches today. It's two men who understand that the thing they are climbing is also a weapon, and both Benoit and Jericho use it to great effect throughout. They hit each other with it, they perform submissions on it, they literally catapult it at one another. Never has the aim of trying to incapacitate your opponent been more relevant than in a match like this. Jericho uses a similar mindset in his 2008 ladder match with Shawn Michaels, who also used his WrestleMania 10 match with Razor Ramon as inspiration for that bout, but this is the gold standard.

With the benefit of hindsight, it can be uncomfortable to watch at times knowing what went down in 2007. That Suicide Dive which results in Benoit taking a chair right to the face falls into the category of "That's the one that did it" spots from Benoit's career, but you just can't look away. To call it a car crash match would be cliché, but it's genuinely a match where you find yourself wincing and squirming, yet still being glued to the screen to see what Benoit and Jericho do to each other next.

Quite simply, this is one of the greatest ladder matches in wrestling history, and while it has been rightfully buried due to the obvious circumstances, it is essential viewing for any wrestling fan.

Written by Sam Palmer