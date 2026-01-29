WWE NXT & AAA Stars Reportedly Discussed As Participants In 2026 Royal Rumble Matches

A few days still remain before the Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but already names like Brock Lesnar and Tiffany Stratton have been rumored to be surprise entrants in the Men's or Women's Rumble respectively. Now, a few more names from "WWE NXT" and even Lucha Libre AAA are joining them.

Fightful Select reports Lola Vice had both been discussed for the Women's Rumble match alongside Sol Ruca, who had previously been rumored for the show. Though they were unable to confirm whether either Ruca or Vice had traveled to Riyadh for the PLE, PWInsider Elite later confirmed that both women, along with fellow "NXT" star Kelani Jordan, were there, with the expectation that they would all be competing this weekend.

Meanwhile, Wrestlevotes Radio reports that AAA luchador Mr. Iguana was another name that had been brought up regarding an appearance in the Men's Rumble, though unlike Ruca, Vice, and Jordan, it was not confirmed whether Iguana had traveled to Riyadh along with the WWE roster. The luchador has given no hints to his status on social media, largely keeping quiet save for a few retweets, including one of the announcement for WWE 2K26 three days ago.

Not counting Vice, who has been associated with Iguana in AAA over the last few months, Iguana would be the first AAA luchador to wrestle in the Royal Rumble since WWE bought AAA last year, and the first AAA luchador to wrestle in a Rumble since 1997, which took place during AAA and WWE's short-lived working relationship. The 97 Rumble saw several AAA luchadors enter the match, including Mil Mascaras (who famously eliminated himself), Latin Lover, Cibernetico, and Pierroth.