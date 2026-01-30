Matt Hardy Assesses WWE Title Scene Ahead Of WrestleMania

The decision to crown Drew McIntyre as the Undisputed WWE Champion was one reportedly backed by both "The Scottish Warrior" and the now-former titleholder Cody Rhodes, with Rhodes specifically keen on giving WWE fans a clean slate and himself a valuable story as a title-chaser heading into WrestleMania 42. On a recent edition of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," TNA star Matt Hardy echoed Rhodes' sentiments while surveying the potential world title scene en route to "The Show of Shows."

"As a WrestleMania main event, I would prefer personally to have something fresh, a new big matchup," Hardy said. "I think popping Drew McIntyre into that spot as the champion really freshens everything up, freshens the scene up, and it really makes people curious of who is going to be his challenger. Is he going to keep the title through then? Is Cody going to get his rematch? There's a lot of possibilities and it freshens up everything. I think it's good to do that every so often."

Prior to some WrestleMania 42 plans being changed in early January, reports indicated that WWE had penciled in the third installment of Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship on the grand stage. In Hardy's eyes, though, that faceoff likely wouldn't be as exciting as the first two.

"We've had two of these main events of Cody versus Roman. I'm okay not having another one," he said. "They could have a rubber match at some other point and it could be advertised as a very important match on whatever kind of show, but I think it's the main event of WrestleMania, it's time to do something fresh."

This weekend, Reigns and Rhodes will compete in the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble match. Meanwhile, McIntyre will defend his title against Sami Zayn at the titular event.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.