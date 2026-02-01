TNA's Mara Sade Details Plan For 2026

With a new year comes new goals for TNA Wrestling star Mara Sade, formerly known to fans as Jakara Jackson. Sitting at the top of her list is capturing the TNA Knockouts Championship, currently held by Lei Ying Lee.

"2026, I got my eyes on the prize," Sade recently told "Gabby AF." "Just the way that Lei Ying Lee is doing her thing right now, I love seeing it too. Being in TNA, I feel like people are able to just dive in head first, really show people what's good, they have the freedom to do them, and show people what it is that they're here to do.

"Just the way that [Lee] obtained the title was a beautiful moment. I'm waiting for my moment as well and it's going to come in 2026," Sade continued. "I just have nothing but great feels about what's to come. Especially with this new TV deal, I feel like there's so many more opportunities now. The Knockouts division is really like we out here. I'm so grateful to be adding to that, but it's only time that your girl steps into that picture, because I ain't here to play."

Sade became an official member of the TNA roster in July 2025, just weeks after being released from WWE. In her in-ring debut as a full-time Knockout, she found success in teaming with The IInspiration (Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee) against The Elegance Brand on "TNA iMPACT." Through WWE's partnership with TNA, she competed in a TNA ring on three previous occasions, including a four-way Knockouts Tag Team Championship match at TNA Rebellion 2025. Like Sade, reigning Knockouts Champion Lei Ying Lee is a former WWE star, having made her respective jump to TNA in September 2024.