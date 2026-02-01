Matt Hardy Remembers WWE Tag Team With The Late Bray Wyatt

Once each other's rivals in WWE, it would take a push into the Lake of Reincarnation before the late, great Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy realized that they were two supernatural beings of the same coin. On an episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," a fan wrote in asking if Hardy had complete creative freedom from 2017 to 2018, would he have booked the Deleters of Worlds differently. While there were some things he would've kept the same, the current TNA World Tag Team Champion noted there were several things he would've done differently.

"If I would have had complete creative freedom, I would have been okay with the laughing that we did that first time, where we went back and forth, because that was both kind of staples of our characters," Hardy began. "Vince [McMahon], he loved it so much and [it] entertained him so much, he wanted us to do this s**t every single time. I mean, it was overkill. I would have liked to have kept things different and fresh. I mean, 'Broken' Matt was always saying new words or new terms or whatever. And I think Bray was like that, too."

In the second part of his answer, Hardy discussed their fight on "WWE Raw 25", where in under four-and-a-half minutes, Wyatt secured the victory. Hardy wished not only for more time in the match, but for more stipulations to have been added to the contest.

"I would have put a bit of a different twist on it, where it was, like, a more serious match, and maybe even a little more violent," he added.

Looking back on their time together, Hardy labeled their partnership as two kindred souls who had a lot to give, but sadly never got to expound upon it further. They both went on to carry the then WWE Raw Tag Team Championships for 79 days after they were vacated by Wyatt's former stablemate, Braun Strowman, and his younger partner, Nicholas. Known as "The New Face of Fear," Wyatt sparked a light that still burns brightly among his fireflies. He passed away on August 24, 2023, at the age of 36.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.