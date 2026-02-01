WWE Royal Rumble 2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

That's all she wrote for AJ Styles in WWE, with Gunther retiring him at the Royal Rumble 10 years after he made his debut in the eponymous match. A two-time WWE Champion and Grand Slam winner, Styles broke the mold by being a smaller "indie darling" who came into a company known to chew and spit out wrestlers like him to great success. Whether or not he continues to wrestle throughout the year with another company (here's hoping), his last match with Gunther was the perfect send off this weekend.

A key aspect of Styles' desire to hang up the boots has been the idea that he wants to bow out at his best. A key aspect of Gunther's character arc over the past few years has been his career-killing dominance; already a man with less losses than there are fingers on the average human body, he put Goldberg out to pasture before submitting John Cena for the first time in over 20 years to send him off into retirement with a knowing smile. Styles took issue with the way that Gunther had celebrated his victory over Cena, thus spurring the events that led to this career threatening match.

Unlike the previous two, however, this was a match billed with a way out of retirement for Styles. He need only beat Gunther, and he gave it his best shot when all was said and done. Ultimately, it was time that caught up with him. He wasn't fast enough, strong enough, or durable enough to survive the barrage, drop his opponent, and keep him down for the count. Even still, it was the hope that he could do it that drove the energy of the match, even as he was fading in the sleeper and clawed for the ropes.

Cena went out with a smile on his face, Styles went out after passing out. His arm dropped and even the referee hesitated, aware that he was about to end Styles' WWE career without him even being aware of the decision.

Gunther got what he wanted and left Styles in the ring to reckon with the loss and wave goodbye to the crowd in Riyadh. What a run it has been for the "Phenomenal One" over the past 10 years, what a way to sign off, and what a man to inherit the distinction of sending him off into the sunset. It was perfect. Perfect. Down to the last, minute detail.

Written by Max Everett