Nixon Newell Says She's In The Last Year Of Her Active Wrestling Career

In recent months, wrestling fans have seen figures such as John Cena and Goldberg hang up their boots for good. This year, former WWE star Nixon Newell confirmed that they can expect the same from herself.

"I said back in 2024, when I was released [from WWE], I don't see myself going past two years. Last year went real quick, so in my mind right now, if nothing happens, this is my last year because I have other things that I'm super passionate about that I want to focus on," Newell told "Casual Conversations with The Classic." "It's not that I don't like wrestling anymore. I just prefer being behind the scenes and teaching people stuff or being a producer. I enjoy doing that way more than being an in-ring competitor.

"I don't know if that's just with time or wherever," she continued, "but I've always been the type of person that loves helping people. I've been producing at some of Miranda [Alize's] shows that she's run with other people and it's been a blast. I help her train at her academy, Evolution Dojo, here in Houston."

For more than a decade, Newell has traveled the world as a wrestler, with Japan, United States, Canada, Germany, and the UK marking notable appearances. In the USA, Newell even found a home in WWE, pro wrestling's juggernaut, for a number of years. At this stage in her career, though, Newell said she is particularly interested in elevating others, more so than herself.