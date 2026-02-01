Nixon Newell Says She's In The Last Year Of Her Active Wrestling Career
In recent months, wrestling fans have seen figures such as John Cena and Goldberg hang up their boots for good. This year, former WWE star Nixon Newell confirmed that they can expect the same from herself.
"I said back in 2024, when I was released [from WWE], I don't see myself going past two years. Last year went real quick, so in my mind right now, if nothing happens, this is my last year because I have other things that I'm super passionate about that I want to focus on," Newell told "Casual Conversations with The Classic." "It's not that I don't like wrestling anymore. I just prefer being behind the scenes and teaching people stuff or being a producer. I enjoy doing that way more than being an in-ring competitor.
"I don't know if that's just with time or wherever," she continued, "but I've always been the type of person that loves helping people. I've been producing at some of Miranda [Alize's] shows that she's run with other people and it's been a blast. I help her train at her academy, Evolution Dojo, here in Houston."
For more than a decade, Newell has traveled the world as a wrestler, with Japan, United States, Canada, Germany, and the UK marking notable appearances. In the USA, Newell even found a home in WWE, pro wrestling's juggernaut, for a number of years. At this stage in her career, though, Newell said she is particularly interested in elevating others, more so than herself.
Newell Also Wants To Help Those Recovering From Injuries
In addition to backstage producing, Newell is preparing for her life beyond in-ring competition by studying work related to personal training and massage therapy. According to Newell, the latter two pursuits are partly motivated by her previous struggles with injuries.
"If something happens in the next year, someone asks me to do something, I'll talk about it, but mentally right now, I'm so focused on producing, helping people, getting my license for massage therapy, physical therapy, and personal training to be able to help," she said. "I'm doing a specific study within personal training to help athletes recovering from injuries. I just love helping people, so that's why I wanted to do that study."
While signed to WWE as Tegan Nox, Newell tore her right ACL while locking up with Dakota Kai in training, just weeks before the first ever Mae Young Classic. The Wales native eventually returned to the ring in April 2018, poised to compete in the second Mae Young Classic shortly thereafter. Newell emerged victorious in the first two rounds of the tournament, but during her quarter finals bout with Rhea Ripley, an awkward landing from a dive resulted in her tibia fracturing and her left ACL, MCL, and meniscus tearing. After more intensive rehabilitation, her second in-ring comeback then began in the summer of 2019.
"I want to help people make it easier for them to return to doing what they love," Newell added. "That's why I said this year is my last year because I have so many things I'm focused on and totally and utterly in love with doing that in-ring is not my top priority anymore."
Newell's most recent match took her to Riot Cabaret Pro Wrestling in London, England in December 2025.
