WWE's Roman Reigns Doesn't Care About Bron Breakker Using The Spear As His Finisher

With its lightning-like speed and intense impact, Bron Breakker's spear has been argued as the greatest ever amongst wrestling pundits and fans. Meanwhile, some others view that of former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns as the best. In the eyes of Reigns himself, though, the debate surrounding their finishers doesn't truly matter.

"If I was a young insignificant performer, then I would take a little bit of offense or I feel some competitive nature about that, but a finishing move is a finishing move," Reigns told "The Pat McAfee Show." "I'm such a different type of performer. I'm on a whole different level. We're talking about finishers. We're talking about the spirit, bro. Come on now. You talking to Mozart here. I create real art.

"It's not just about running down a ramp and flying through the air and hitting somebody," he continued. "[Breakker] is a great athlete, but we all are. And as you get older, you got to evolve. You got to you got to learn all the different nuances to this game. You got to sharpen every blade in your set."

According to Reigns, Breakker has a promising future ahead of him in WWE, but as it stands now, he still has a long way to go before he potentially reaches the same level as "The OTC."

As the unofficial face of The Vision, Breakker notably challenged CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on "WWE Raw" last month. Weeks later, his hopes of securing a rematch were halted when a hooded figure stomped on him, then set him up for a quick elimination in the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble, which was eventually won by Reigns. With his victory, Reigns now has the right to call out a title match of his choosing for WWE WrestleMania 42.

