Becky Lynch Explains Why She 'Cried Like A Baby' For John Cena's WWE Retirement Tour

This past December, John Cena lost to GUNTHER in his final match as an active WWE star at Saturday Night's Main Event, and though fans knew his farewell tour was coming to an end, it didn't stop them from being emotional about his retirement. However, it wasn't just the audience in Washington, DC who were tearing up as they watched Cena hang up his boots, as Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch recently shared in GQ's YouTube series "Actually Us" that she was an emotional mess at the end of Saturday Night's Main Event.

"I may have cried like a little baby. May have, no evidence whatsoever, but he's given a lot to the business. He's given a lot to us."

Other WWE Superstars have also admitted that they were emotional during Cena's final match, with one of Lynch's former rivals, Liv Morgan, explaining that she was sobbing on her way back from Saudi Arabia when she watched the match in between flights. Unfortunately many WWE stars and fans also witnessed another legend walk into the sunset this past weekend, as GUNTHER retired AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble after "The Phenomenal One" put his career on the line coming into the match. "The Ring General" has now retired Goldberg, Cena and Styles in just seven months, and will be looking to continue his reputation as the "The Career Killer" going forward.

