WWE's Jey Uso On Social Media: 'Y'all Don't Deserve My Family'

Former World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso is standing up for his family, presumably his cousin, Roman Reigns, following the 2026 Royal Rumble. Uso took to his Instagram stories on Monday ahead of "WWE Raw" to deliver a simple message.

"Mane yall don't deserve my family," Uso posted as simple text to a black background, adding a "fr," meaning "for real," as well as a bouquet of flowers emoji.

While it's not 100% clear why Uso posted the message, it's possible that he was responding to fan backlash over Reigns' Royal Rumble victory. Reigns was the betting favorite in the days leading up to the match, but announced his participation rather unceremoniously, via video package on "WWE SmackDown."

Reigns entered the match at #26 and eliminated GUNTHER to win. It was his first Rumble victory since 2015, another win that fans vehemently rejected, to the point of booing The Rock when he came down to raise his cousin's hand.

Uso is no stranger to backlash following a Rumble victory himself. He won the match last year, after pushing John Cena from the apron to the floor, and some fans were not sold on him, and many were very vocal about it online. The online backlash was only furthered by the release of the first season of "WWE Unreal," which showed Paul "Triple H" Levesque telling Uso he needed to step things up to rise to the task ahead of his World Heavyweight Championship victory, and that he couldn't be winded during his entrance through the crowd.