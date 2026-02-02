WWE HOFer Bully Ray: 'Austin Theory's Return Has Been Lukewarm At Best'

Austin Theory has been a wrestler that corners of the internet were rallying for during his long absence from WWE. Theory then made his return as a masked man to help The Vision, before revealing himself with a new buzzed look and black attire to officially join the stable.

However, some, like Bully Ray, are not impressed with Theory since his return, and in an episode of "Busted Open Radio," he explained his dislike.

"Austin Theory's return has been lukewarm, at best. Like, I saw him last night try to do the mean face when Paul [Heyman] was talking about him – so forced; so forced," he opined. "If you ever wanted Austin Theory to be a player overnight, and shake s**t up? My God, Austin Theory wins the Royal Rumble."

Unfortunately for Theory and his fans, he didn't end up winning this year's Royal Rumble, and instead, the 'Original Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns survived until the end. However, Bully expressed that Theory winning the Rumble could have provided him the perfect platform to go into business for himself when it came to The Vision and become a rabble-rouser. "It's a hell of a story within a story," he opined.

During an appearance on "WWE's Raw Recap," Theory looked back at his WrestleMania 39 victory over John Cena and proclaimed himself as the youngest Money in the Bank winner and WWE United States Champion, and further declared that he's going to accomplish many things in WWE now that he's returned to action.

