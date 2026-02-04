Report: Hulk Hogan's Son Nick Bollea Seen Visiting WWE Facility

The late Hulk Hogan's son, Nick Bollea, known to fans at Nick Hogan on the family's VH1 reality series "Hogan Knows Best," was reportedly seen at a WWE facility after he teased following in his father's footsteps after his death last year.

According to PWInsider Elite, Bollea was seen at the WWE Performance Center this week, though there was no word on why he was there. In November, TMZ spoke with Bollea, who hinted about a potential in-ring career, and sai wrestling was in his blood, and he had always loved the business.

At the time of the TMZ report, Bollea had posted a selfie alongside NWA star Bryan Idol in front of a wrestling ring. He also told TMZ that he keeps in touch with those in the business.

"I like to be close to those guys and close to the environment and the company," he explained. "Like I said, it's a family."

In August, former WCW executive, and close personal friend of "The Hulkster," Eric Bischoff, said that Bollea had spent some time at Rikishi's wrestling school, though was taken out with a shoulder injury. He explained Bollea was committed to it at the time, however, and trained alongside his son.

Hulk Hogan died of cardiac arrest at the age of 71 in July. His son was shown on WWE programming during the 10-bell salute honoring his WWE Hall of Famer father on the July 28 edition of "WWE Raw." Bollea and his wife were then shown in the crowd at SummerSlam that year, and he has not been seen on WWE programming since.