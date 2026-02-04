Bully Ray: It's 'A Travesty' If AJ Styles Doesn't Wrestle At TNA Bound For Glory 2026

AJ Styles may have seen his WWE career end at the hands of GUNTHER this past Saturday at the Royal Rumble, but skepticism remains regarding whether Styles has ended his wrestling career outside of the promotion. Perhaps the biggest skeptic is Bully Ray, who expressed said doubt on Monday's "Busted Open Radio," even going as far to criticize Triple H for saying Styles was done and that "his heart wasn't in it anymore."

In that same "Busted Open" episode, Bully pushed the idea of Styles wrestling again in TNA, even going as far to say that him not doing so would be disgraceful.

"It would be a travesty if you did not, at the very least...if you did not see AJ Styles wrestle one last match in TNA at Bound for Glory, and then be inducted into the Hall of Fame," Bully said. "It's a travesty. There's no reason it should not happen. Zero, zilch, none, nada. There's no good reason."

Bully later gave Styles an 80% chance of wrestling again outside of WWE, once again bringing up TNA as a likely destination. He also attempted to uncover the motives of Triple H saying that Styles's heart wasn't in wrestling anymore, despite Styles hinting towards otherwise in the days leading up to the Rumble.

"My personal feeling is I hope that AJ Styles as an in-ring performer in the WWE," Bully said. "But I would love to see him have one last match in TNA, and then be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame. That's what sounds right to me. And by [Triple H] saying 'His heart isn't in it anymore,' I'm kind of...I'm alluding that maybe they're concerned that AJ is going to go do something else one last time in a different company."

