Nikki Bella: WWE's Women's Division Is Better Than The Men's, Men Need To Build Stars

Arguably the biggest moment during the women's Royal Rumble match occurred when Brie Bella entered at #29, her first WWE appearance since 2022. Bella immediately reunited with her sister, Nikki, during the match, and the two made it clear days later on "Raw" that they were sticking around and gunning for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. That doesn't mean, however, that the Bellas aren't going to remain outspoken when it comes to their opinions on WWE.

Appearing on the most recent episode of "Impaulsive," both Bellas were asked by WWE star Logan Paul to weigh in on the current state of WWE. While Nikki was very complimentary of WWE's women's division overall, she did feel as though WWE could be doing a better job at building up new stars across the board. In particular, however, Nikki called out WWE's men's division, feeling it was inferior to the women's division and was in more need for fresh blood following the retirements of AJ Styles and John Cena.

"The women's division, especially, is incredible," Nikki said. "I actually, no offense, think the women's division is better than the men's division overall...I think its, for women, it's the best ever, because of the opportunities given, the athleticism. Overall, for them, I think it's great.

"I do think, you know, we need to build more stars overall in the WWE, I think especially for the men, especially seeing how many are going to be retiring soon. Like, already to lose AJ Styles so quick, that was like crazy sad. John's gone. You know, you look at some of the other top stars ages and you're like 'Oh wow.'"



If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Impaulsive" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription