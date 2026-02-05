AEW's Tony Khan Calls Possibly Retiring WWE Star AJ Styles 'One Of The Greatest Ever'

Almost as soon as AJ Styles put his gloves back on following his loss to GUNTHER at WWE Royal Rumble last weekend, many began to speculate if that match wouldn't be Styles' last after all, and wondered if he would instead pursue one more match outside of WWE. And while TNA and New Japan were listed as possible destinations given Styles' history with them, some also wondered if AEW could be a potential landing spot, especially given its the only major promotion Styles has yet to work for during his career.

So it wasn't surprising when AEW owner Tony Khan was asked about Styles when he sat down with the "Battleground Podcast" earlier this week. However, the topic of Styles coming to AEW was never broached, with Khan instead talking about Styles' overall career, and where he feels Styles stands amongst the all-time greats.

"I'm a huge fan of AJ Styles," Khan said. I think he's incredible. He's had great matches all over the world. We were just talking about ROH. He did some incredible things in ROH that are part of our library, and also with our partners in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He was involved in some of the all-time greatest matches. His match with Minoru Suzuki is one of my all time favorites. And he's had great matches with multiple companies all over the world.

"He's never been in AEW before, but certainly, with a lot of the promotions we've worked with, and of course in ROH he has a great history. And for me, he's one of my all-time favorites. Just personally, in my opinion, I think he's one of the greatest wrestlers ever. So I have only the highest praise for AJ Styles."

