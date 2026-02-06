WWE NXT's Stacks Lorenzo Lays Out Trey Miguel On TNA Impact

With Trey Miguel in line for a title shot, TNA International Champion Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo wasted little time to send a message to him.

On this week's edition of "Thursday Night iMPACT" emanating from the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Miguel opened the show in a singles match against Melbourne, Australia native Adam Brooks. Brooks had the recently-returned star stunned at one point when he nailed him with back-to-back kicks and a sitout powerbomb. Still, Miguel managed to kick out of Brooks' subsequent pinfall attempt, then lay him out with a poisonrana and the Lightning Spiral for the win.

Amidst Miguel's victory celebration, Lorenzo struck him with the TNA International Championship belt, much to the visible dismay of his real-life fiancee Arianna Grace. Seeing Lorenzo's action, Grace immediately arose from her seat at the commentary desk and scolded him. While Lorenzo then proudly raised his title, Grace continued to question him.

As of this writing, TNA has yet to announce when and where Miguel will formally challenge Lorenzo for the International Championship. Lorenzo claimed the title by defeating Steve Maclin at TNA Final Resolution in December. Since then, he's successfully defended it against fellow "WWE NXT" star Shiloh Hill, Eric Young, BDE, and others.

Miguel made his surprise return to TNA Wrestling last month as an entrant in the 9th ever Feast of Fired match in company history. After capturing briefcase #4, Miguel revealed a future TNA International Championship match inside. Miguel himself is a former TNA X-Division and Tag Team Champion.