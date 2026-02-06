US Senator Ruben Gallego Publicly Petitions Tony Khan To Bring Bad Bunny Into AEW

Senator Ruben Gallego, the first Latino to be elected to the United States Senate to represent Arizona, publicly called for AEW President Tony Khan to have wrestling superfan Bad Bunny appear in AEW. Gallego posted the message to Khan on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, ahead of the rapper's Super Bowl halftime performance.

"@TonyKhan it's time for @AEW to solidify a huge fan base," he wrote. "@sanbenito love wrestling, need him to make some appearances. Just no stretcher match please."

The post came after a clip from the main event of "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday went viral. The fans in the Las Vegas, Nevada crowd began to loudly chant "F*** ICE" as Brody King, who previously made headlines when he wore a shirt that read "Abolish ICE" to the ring ahead of a match in Arena Mexico, and MJF stood in the ring before their match.

King has also teamed with Headlock Comics to help families impacted by ICE raids. Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, recently used his acceptance speech at the Grammy's to speak out against ICE.

Bad Bunny has made appearances in WWE after revealing he is a huge fan of the company. His first appearance was at the 2021 Royal Rumble and he wrestled his first match alongside Damian Priest at WrestleMania 37. The megastar also wrestled in a San Juan Street Fight against Priest on the island at WWE Backlash 2023.

AEW fans were seemingly allowed to let their feelings on the immigration enforcement operations know for a few lingering seconds ahead of the "Dynamite" main event, and referee Bryce Remsburg alluded to the fact he seemed to take few extra moments before ringing the bell, because of the chants, in a post to his X account.