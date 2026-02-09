WWE Star Kit Wilson Teases Pretty Deadly Musical

"WWE SmackDown" star Kit Wilson is making it his weekly duty to rid the company of "toxic masculinity." That said, what better way to do that than to present "Pretty Deadly: The Musical," with hopes that men from around the world will turn off their emotional restraint, and join him and his tag team partner, Elton Prince, in a sing-along. Although his mind is now on how to forge ahead as a singles star while Prince is away recovering from his neck injury, Wilson hasn't forgotten his pitch in the effervescent sea of busyness.

"Hey, the musical was big, and we had some big plans for that musical. It's still coming," the former two-time NXT Tag Team Champion teased on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet." "I just don't know when, I'll say that...I guess to say a little bit about the musical...the musical is a real thing. We have or had, I guess I still have in my files, 10 songs. We had lyrics. We were learning them. We were, like, trying to do a... proper good job of it. We wanted to go full force with it...It still might happen. We never know. If this career goes well, I think there's a good excuse to hit it."

The former one-time NXT UK tag team champ is gunning for the musical to take place in their native homeland of England, if and when WWE decides to host WrestleMania there. With all the work already placed for this medley, Wilson looks forward to how the fans will react to it, especially the men.

