TKO President Mark Shapiro: WWE & UFC Are Worth $20 Billion Each

Professional wrestling is a billion dollar business, and spearheading the industry's insane profit margins is WWE. The wrestling conglomerate is known for its wealth, but according to TKO President Mark Shapiro, WWE may be even more profitable than fans could've ever imagined, as both WWE and sister company UFC are reportedly worth $20 billion each.

"UFC right now — UFC and WWE are 20 billion dollar properties," Shapiro stated. "20 billion, each."

Shapiro was on a recent episode of "The Pat McAfee" show alongside Ari Emanuel, the CEO and Executive Chairman of TKO Group, when he mentioned the staggering statistic. According to Shapiro and Emanuel, TKO's blossoming boxing operation is a "huge grower," with potential to reach the financial echelons of UFC and WWE. Shapiro and Emanuel were relaxed following their disclosure, with as both companies' worth is publicly available information.

"When people get excited about TKO, that's one of the reasons they get excited," Shapiro concluded.

According to stock market websites like public.com and wisesheets.io, WWE is valued from anywhere from $8.37 billion to $16.73 billion dollars. While these numbers don't reflect the grand estimate of $20 billion from Shapiro, they are impressive nonetheless, especially when considering WWE was valued at just $8 billion in 2023, around the time WWE merged to UFC to form TKO Group Holdings. Since the two companies have merged, WWE has seen great financial success, shown through its high-profile signings, lucrative broadcasting deals, and expanded overseas schedules.