WWE's Seth Rollins Explains How He Decided To Become A Pro Wrestler

In the present day, wrestling fans know Seth Rollins as "The Visionary," a decorated champion and veteran in WWE. Rewind to the 1990s, though, and fans would see a young Rollins simply dreaming of meeting his favorite WWE Superstars.

While sitting down with "The Viall Files," Rollins opened up about his journey from being a wrestling fan to a wrestler himself. "I was a fan growing up," he said. "You mentioned a lot of those guys. I was a fan of those guys growing up. My dad took me to a show when I was like four-years-old and I just became fascinated by the idea that these were like real-life superheroes, [Hulk] Hogan, [Ultimate] Warrior and Legion of Doom. Then there were real-life villains.

"These people that you could reach out and touch as opposed to comic book heroes like Batman or Spider-Man or whatever. That never really resonated with me the way like, oh, he's right there. Hulk Hogan's sweat could fly on me, like he's right there. He really beats up these bad guys, so I became obsessed with it."

In the mid-1980s, Hulk Hogan rose to prominence as the top babyface in WWE, so much so that the Hulkamania movement went mainstream. "Macho Man" Randy Savage and Ultimate Warrior emerged as notable foes to Hogan, with "The Hulkster" famously unseating Savage as the WWE Champion at WrestleMania 5. According to Rollins, Savage remains a heavy influence in his wrestling work, particularly when it comes to his current persona.