Je'Von Evans Aims To Beat WWE Record Set By Randy Orton

In 2004, Randy Orton became the youngest WWE Champion of all-time at SummerSlam when he won his first world title at just 24-years-old. Over 20 years later, it's a WWE record that still stands today, but one of the company's youngest stars, Je'Von Evans, is determined to make history in the near future.

Speaking on "Raw Recap" following his match with El Grande Americano last week, Evans explained that he would be thrilled to be make it onto the WrestleMania card this upcoming April, but one of his main goals is to surpass Orton's record.

"I think just being a part of WrestleMania would be insane. But, there's a lot of goals that I want to accomplish, and one of those goals is to beat Randy Orton's record. You feel me? Be the youngest World Heavyweight Champion ... I feel like that's something that I'm grinding for. He won at 24 I believe. It was 24. I turn 22 in April. So, I got one to two years. So, let's grind for that goal, straight like that."

Evans has yet to capture gold since joining WWE in 2024, but his development was arguably fast-tracked to the main roster after two of the most impressive years fans have seen from a "WWE NXT" star. This past January, Evans officially became a member of the "WWE Raw" roster and he's currently the youngest star on the red brand.

