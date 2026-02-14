Jeff Jarrett Assesses WWE's Booking Of GUNTHER

Since marking his WWE debut in January 2019, GUNTHER, formerly named WALTER, has established himself as a serious force to be reckoned with, so much so that he's now known as "The Career Killer." According to WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, that, in addition to his multiple notable title reigns, may actually make GUNTHER the biggest talent investment for WWE since Roman Reigns in the mid-2010s.

"Have I seen someone [have so much equity poured into them]? I think you have to go back to Roman," Jarrett said on the "My World" podcast. "I can't really think of anybody off the top of my head, but man, they are putting a ton of stock in him. I love that. I think when you create a pecking order, if you will, this guy's on top, this guy's on tip-tip top, this guy is the legend on top, I think it helps all parties. I think, okay, this is the role that you're playing today and you better fight like hell either to keep that spot or move up that spot or keep from falling down. It creates a sense of real healthy [competition].

"... They are putting a lot of their eggs, a lot of equity into GUNTHER," Jarrett continued. "He's obviously a Triple H guy through and through, and has been since day one."

Regarding GUNTHER's current position in WWE, Jarrett noted that he views the former World Heavyweight Champion as the top heel across the entire company, with no close second coming to Jarrett's mind. Recently, GUNTHER ended the career of "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles at the WWE Royal Rumble, then emerged as the runner-up behind Reigns in the Men's Royal Rumble. Following this, he brutally attacked Dragon Lee on "WWE Raw," making it clear that his path of destruction is far from over.

