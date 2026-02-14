WWE's Cody Rhodes Wanted To Be President

Former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is often likened to a politician due to his highly polished persona and speaking ability, on top of his patriotic look, from his neck tattoo to his ring gear and entrance. In a new revelation by Rhodes during an interview on "Grave Conversations," "The American Nightmare" revealed that he had political aspirations when he was younger. He chalked it up to his father, Dusty Rhodes, always loving political theater, but not politics themselves.

"I grew up wanting to be two things. One was a pro wrestler, and the other... I wanted to be the president of the United States," Rhodes explained. "Part of my weird presidential speech that I used to give myself in the mirror was, I would ask, and this is something I did as a kid... I'd ask my fictional children at the time, 'Do you want to live in the White House?' During my Democratic nomination... Blue tie and all that... I thought so hard about this because I used to give this fake speech in the mirror like a complete sociopath. I'd ask them, 'Do you want to live in the White House, sweetie?' I assumed they were both going to be girls, which in turn, I got two girls."

Rhodes called it a "terrifying secret" and said he'd practice the speech, complete with fictional daughters, until he was 18. While he has yet to achieve any political goals he may still have, Rhodes is currently on "The Road to WrestleMania," and seems to be on a collision course, possibly alongside Jacob Fatu, back to Drew McIntyre and the Undisputed WWE title.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Grave Conversations" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.