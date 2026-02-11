Nic Nemeth Says AEW Dynamite Opening Reminded Him Of 'Old School' WWE Presentation

While AEW has had plenty going on to start 2026, last week's episode of "AEW Dynamite" may have been the most eventful show the promotion has put forth so far this year. Not only did "Dynamite" feature some major upset wins, including Andrade El Idolo defeating Kenny Omega, Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford beating Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale, and Brody King squashing MJF, but the show also garnered some mainstream attention after fans chanted "F**k ICE" prior to the King-MJF main event.

But for all the fireworks that occurred later in the card, the best part of the show for Nic Nemeth was none other than the opening few minutes. Reviewing "Dynamite" with Dave LaGreca on last Thursday's "Busted Open Radio," the TNA star was all praise for how AEW kicked off the show with a rundown of the card, something Nemeth positively compared to the presentation of an old school WWE event.

"They opened the show much like an old school Saturday Night's Main Event," Nemeth said. "I almost felt like the music was ticking in the background. They went to MJF, they went to his opponent...they were like 'Hey, we've got this title eliminator match. Then we have a tag team eliminator match.'

"And they built it up like it was a big special night, and with the title matches, evne though they were eliminators and whatever the situations were. But you still get Idolo and Kenny, and...it seemed like a big night. It felt like a PPV. And the way they get everybody excited at the beginning, I thought that was beautiful."

