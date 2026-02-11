Backstage Report On The AEW Status Of Former Tag Champs Private Party

Private Party was originally positioned to be a major force in the tag team division, and while AEW didn't strike when the coals were the hottest, the duo eventually captured the AEW World Tag Team Championships and sat at the top of the division.

However, they've been away from AEW television for so long that fans have begun to wonder if Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen are preparing for a jump to another promotion instead of continuing with AEW. However, per a report from Fightful Select, despite there initially being rumors that WWE was interested in the duo, the two are still "firmly" under contract with AEW.

The report went on to state that Private Party's contracts are also likely out of sync, likely due to injury time for both stars. But, beyond this, the two have been spotted backstage at certain AEW events recently. Fightful's sources also claimed that Private Party might be linked to a "mystery team," but that Kassidy and Quen will most likely be seen in AEW well before they ever jump to WWE.

The Hurt Syndicate has expressed an interest in working with Private Party, and MVP specifically pushed Quen to beef up his physique, which the former AEW World Tag Team Champion has since done. It remains to be seen if the "mystery team" could be the Hurt Syndicate, and with the faction currently missing Bobby Lashley, having Quen and Kassidy to add to the faction could help them secure the Trios division.