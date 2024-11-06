Matt Hardy Reacts To Private Party's Match, Winning AEW Tag Titles

History may not place Matt Hardy's AEW run toward the top of his professional milestones, but that doesn't mean it was all bad. Hardy formed an alliance with Private Party along the way, acting as manager, mentor, and occasional tag team partner. Suffice it to say, Hardy took pleasure in seeing the duo of Mark Quen and Isiah Kassidy capture the AEW World Tag Team Championship from The Young Bucks on October 30's "AEW Dynamite." On "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the "Broken" one broke down what he enjoyed most about the match.

"Isiah, especially in the beginning when he pushed Nick Jackson a couple times and was super aggressive and all up on top of him, very real, very realistic," Hardy said. "I thought it was fabulous. ... the pacing in the beginning was very good." Hardy said the match did a great job putting sympathy on Quen, noting the moment Okada took him out with a Tombstone piledriver near the entranceway. "They're hitting finishers ... Big move, big move, big move, [Isiah] kicks out," Hardy observed. "And you think it's over, because his partner's away and he's selling. And big props to the video people, whoever's in the truck, on the cameras, the shots ... the way that Quen just came through out of the blue and broke it up. It was a fantastic shot and fantastic for emotion."

Drawing on their past association, Hardy compared his role in Private Party to the role Michael Hayes played early in his WWE career with the Hardy Boyz. "There's a very similar resemblance to our bond with Michael Hayes," Hardy suggested. "He was kind of our 'wrestling daddy' at that time. Like, I was their 'wrestling pops.'" With the Hardys recently capturing tag team gold in TNA, Matt said it was cool that "all of Hardy Party is strapped up now."

