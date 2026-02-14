WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Has Bully Ray Wondering If WrestleMania 43 Will Be Two Nights

The 2026 Royal Rumble has come and gone, with Roman Reigns and Liv Morgan winning their respective matches to go on to challenge for top championships on "The Grandest Stage of Them All." The premium live event itself was historic, as it was the first time the Rumble was held from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. WrestleMania 43 is set for the country next year, and Dave LaGreca and Bully Ray discussed on "Busted Open Radio" how the crowd's reactions at the Rumble don't exactly have them excited for next year's two-night event.

"I don't know if I'm wholeheartedly convinced just yet, until the WWE tells me that WrestleMania is definitively two nights from Saudi," Bully Ray said. "I'm not convinced that it's going to be two nights... I think you're going to get one night in the states."

WWE has not yet announced dates for the 2027 event, and a press release on the company's website simply states that WrestleMania is a "week-long celebration" consisting of "WWE SmackDown," "WWE Raw," and "WWE NXT," as well as other community events. In regards to the Rumble, LaGreca said that you could hear a pin drop, and it didn't feel like a Royal Rumble to him, to which Bully Ray agreed.

"If you get two nights of WrestleMania with the kind of crowd that we got [at the Rumble], or the distractions that we got from those lights... No bueno," Bully Ray said. "I could only hear the crowd when the crowd was really popping. Let's just take the women's Rumble. I heard Rhea Ripley's pop. I heard Brie Bella's pop. I heard Liv Morgan's pop, but throughout the match, I didn't hear that much."

