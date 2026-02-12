Backstage Update On Drilla Moloney's NJPW Future

NJPW star Drilla Moloney has been the subject of much discussion in recent weeks as news of his contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling has been rampant. Moloney was one of many foreign talents who were nearing the end of their current deals, but unlike many others who have said their goodbyes to NJPW, Moloney is staying in Japan.

Following "The New Beginning In Osaka" event on February 11, Moloney confirmed that he has agreed a new deal with NJPW and will be staying with the company throughout 2026. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select gathered more details about the deal after Moloney's announcement, reporting that the Englishman politely turned down a lot of interest from American companies in order to continue working in Japan. Sapp also reported that the new deal, which was finalized in the week leading up to the big event in Osaka, will last for one year, keeping Moloney in NJPW until February 2027 at the earliest, and that it was also a very favorable deal.

Moloney will continue working as part of the War Dragons with Shingo Takagi in NJPW, with the two men picking up a win over the United Empire's Great-O-Khan and HENARE at "The New Beginning In Osaka." They will also remain members of the new Unbound Co. stable founded by Yota Tsuji, but the stable went through a lot of transition in Osaka. Hiromu Takahashi wrestled his final match for NJPW as he was confirmed to be leaving the company in the days leading up to the event, and received a big farewell. David Finlay also looked to say goodbye to the NJPW fans after his loss to Callum Newman amidst rumors of a potential move to WWE, and Clark Connors was not present at the show as he wrestled on "AEW Dynamite" that same day following reports that he has signed a contract with AEW. Whether Connors' reported AEW contract allows him to keep working for NJPW remains to be seen.