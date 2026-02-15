AEW's MJF Reveals Dream Match Opponent From WWE Now That John Cena Is Retired

AEW World Champion MJF may have missed his opportunity to wrestle John Cena after the latter retired in December, but that hasn't stopped him from throwing out dream match ideas featuring WWE wrestlers. During an interview with Chris Van Vliet on "Insight," MJF named the late "Rowdy" Roddy Piper as his ultimate dream match before narrowing his scope to living performers.

"John would have been my answer but he's retired, so I'm gonna say Kevin Steen," MJF said. When asked specifically about injured WWE star Kevin Owens, MJF clarified that wasn't who he meant. "No. I want Kevin Steen, the one that I watched in Ring of Honor. Not saying Kevin Owens isn't spectacular. Kevin Owens is one of the best wrestlers in the world and it sucks that he's hurt right now. It kills me. But Kevin Owens can't exactly say some of the things that Kevin Steen was able to say back in the day. So I want Kevin Steen. That's a dream match for me ... I think that would probably go down as one of the greatest matches of all time and one of the greatest promos of all time."

Owens is currently dealing with a neck injury suffered in early 2025 that has now kept him out of action for nearly a year. MJF went on to mention another injured WWE star, Seth Rollins, before turning an eye to the AEW roster, mentioning that he's never had singles matches with Swerve Strickland or Andrade. He also seemed receptive to the idea of recent AEW arrival Tommaso Ciampa when Van Vliet brought up that name.

Earlier in the interview, MJF was effusive in his praise of Cena, calling him "a god amongst men" and "everything that I want to be when it comes to work ethic."