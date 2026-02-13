TNA Announces More Matches For No Surrender, Including Knockouts Tag Title Bout

Don't let a little superstition stop you from seeing what TNA has in store on Friday the 13th with its No Surrender pay-per-view, as several new matches were announced on "TNA iMPACT" go-home show earlier this evening, including two new title defenses.

Feeling confident in their efforts as of late, the team of Indi Hartwell and Xia Brookside have chosen to challenge The Elegance Brand's Heather and M for their Knockouts World Tag Team Championships. Currently, Heather and M are in their second reign as tag team champions, after succeeding The IInspiration (Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee) at the premiere of "iMPACT" on AMC last month.

Speaking of the Men's World Tag Team Champions, The Hardys (Matt and Jeff) don't have a choice but to make their enemies their temporary friends in The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) against Order 4 (Mustafa Ali, Jason Hotch, John Skyler, and Special Agent 0) in an eight-man tag team match.

Other new matches confirmed for tomorrow night's show include Ali pulling double duty in an eight-man match earlier in the evening, then facing Elijah in a first-ever Guitar Casket Match. BDE taking on Eric Young, and "WWE NXT's" Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo defending his TNA International Championship against Trey Miguel. And, a Knockouts Battle Royal to determine who will be next in line to challenge either the current Knockouts World Champion Léi Yǐng Lee, or her challenger, the liaison of "NXT" and TNA, Arianna Grace. Also announced for Friday's show is a massive tag team match between X-Division Champion Leon Slater and TNA World Champion Mike Santana against Nic Nemeth and Eddie Edwards.

No Surrender will air live from The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee, on TNA+.