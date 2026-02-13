Backstage News On Potential WrestleMania Directions For WWE Women's Champ Jade Cargill

With WrestleMania 42 plans being up in the air due to WWE being disappointed with ticket sales for the event thus far, the creative direction for many title holders within the company remains uncertain, especially for WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill.

Cargill won her first world title at the beginning of November at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, but has not defended the title since then, having wrestled just over 15 minutes on TV in the last three months. Now, according to a new report from "Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select," WWE has yet to decide who will challenge Cargill for the title at WrestleMania 42. So far, names such as Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair have been discussed as potential challengers, but there has reportedly been several ideas pitched for Cargill's title defence at the "Grandest Stage Of Them All."

On tonight's edition of "WWE SmackDown," Cargill's championship will be on the line for the first time since Saturday Night's Main Event as Jordynne Grace looks to win her first title on the main roster. In two weeks, WWE will hold the Elimination Chamber in Chicago, Illinois, where the winners of both the men's and women's cage matches will challenge for a world title at WrestleMania 42. At this time, it's expected that the winner of the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble, Liv Morgan, will challenge Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, meaning whoever emerges victorious at Elimination Chamber will likely fight Cargill.