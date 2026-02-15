Paul Heyman Explains What's Special About Former WWE Allies CM Punk & Seth Rollins

Paul Heyman's betrayal of not just Roman Reigns, but CM Punk, at WrestleMania 41, choosing to align himself with Seth Rollins to create "The Vision" was one of the more shocking storylines of last year. Heyman's allegiance with Rollins would end, however, with "The Architect's" shoulder injury that forced him to vacate the World Heavyweight Championship, with "The Vision" turning on him to write him off TV.

Despite Bron Breakker being the latest "Paul Heyman Guy," the WWE Hall of Fame manager had no bad things to say about either of his former allies, during an interview with "SHAK Wrestling" ahead of the launch of "WWE 2K26." He said Punk doesn't get enough recognition for his authenticity.

"I say that because he doesn't speak from the perspective of a certain persona," Heyman explained. "He speaks from the heart. He means what he says and he says what he means and that's whether he is as Phil Brooks or as CM Punk... When he speaks into a microphone and addresses the audience, you can believe everything that he has is mind, body, soul, and spirit. It's authentic."

As for Rollins, Heyman described how "The Visionary" gives everything to the ring. Despite suffering various injuries over the last few years, Heyman said that asking him to adopt a safer style would be asking him to scale back.

"Seth Rollins wrestlers every single match as if it were to be his last. He truly leaves it all in the ring," Heyman said. "When you see Seth Rollins, it's something special because you never know if it's his last match, because he's willing to wrestle as if it is."



