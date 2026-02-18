Nattie Explains Decision To Pursue New Character In WWE: 'I Want To Do So Much More'

Nattie, formerly known as Natalya for most of her WWE run, has undergone a drastic character change as of late, not only adopting her independent circuit name but also her presentation and ruthlessness. During an episode of "Busted Open Radio," Nattie expressed exactly what's gone into her new attitude and why she believes it was necessary.

"I want to do so much more, and that's why I stay ready. ... I've been starving in WWE for years, and so now that Nattie is finally here? I'm coming for everything," she declared, noting that Maxxine Dupri is the first name on her list, after she cost the former Women's Intercontinental Champion her match against Becky Lynch. "I also had enough self-awareness, which somebody like Becky Lynch lacks; I've had enough self-awareness to realize, like: okay, it's time to change. If you keep doing the same things, you're going to get the same results!"

She then explained that a part of her reinvention journey began with going outside of WWE and working other shows while still signed to the promotion, where she returned to smaller promotions. "To perform and to prove myself and prove that I have never missed a beat and I wanted to earn everything and I wasn't happy just taking a paycheck from WWE," Nattie added, admitting that she eventually became complacent where she was in WWE. "If it's not working for me, then is it working for WWE? And that's why I – again – asked to go outside the company. ... But, I'm so hungry, like I'm starving. I'm not just coming for Becky's championship, I want everything."

Earlier this month on "WWE Raw," Nattie continued her crusade against Dupri, with the two having a match that ended in a count-out.

