The Miz Explains Why He's Been So Impressed By Logan Paul In WWE

Over the last few years, Logan Paul has taken WWE by storm, making a successful transition from social media star to professional wrestler. While Paul still has his fair share of detractors, his WWE co-star The Miz isn't one of them. The former world champion heaped praise upon Paul during his appearance on The Undertaker's "Six Feet Under" while originally discussing the skills of Bad Bunny.

"I remember training Logan, and as much as Bad Bunny trained, Logan trained as well, but Logan was the fastest I've ever seen anyone pick up WWE in my life," Miz said. "It still blows my mind how good he is and how good he can be. I do feel he's the future of this business, and I know – the funny part is he's doing my gimmick."

Miz pointed out that he entered the company as a reality TV competitor, mirroring Paul's move from the internet to wrestling. According to the longtime WWE star, shortly after Paul debuted, he confided in The Miz that he didn't want to portray a heel onscreen. However, Miz told the newcomer that he wasn't really going to have a choice, based on how the audience would likely react to him.

When Paul first began wrestling in 2022, he made his debut in a tag team match at WWE WrestleMania 38 with The Miz as his partner. A few months later, Paul and The Miz were booked in a singles match at SummerSlam – Paul's very first.