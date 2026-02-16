Former AEW Women's Champion Kris Statlander Bemoans Tortured History With California

Former AEW Women's Champion Kris Statlander just doesn't seem to have much luck in the state of California when it comes to defending her gold, something she realized after being dethroned by Thekla in a strap match on "AEW Dynamite" last Wednesday. Statlander took to X (formerly Twitter) to briefly gripe about her misfortune.

"I gotta stop giving people title shots in California not a good track record for me smh," she wrote.

Before losing the top women's title to "The Toxic Spider" in the main event of "Dynamite" live from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, Statlander lost the TBS Championship in California back in 2023. Her reign with the TBS title ended at Full Gear in the state when she lost to Julia Hart in a triple threat match also involving Skye Blue.

Statlander put up a fight against Thekla on "Dynamite," even bleeding throughout the brutal strap match, but just couldn't keep "The Toxic Spider" down. In the end, it was Blue and Hart to interfere on Thekla's behalf, causing the distraction, for Thekla to hit a Curb Stomp to Statlander for the win. After the match, Alex Windsor and Jamie Hayter ran down to keep The Triangle of Madness from further causing harm to Statlander, as the former champion's friends, The Babes of Wrath, had already left for Australia ahead of Grand Slam.

Thekla ended Statlander's reign at 144 days. "Stat" won the gold from "Timeless" Toni Storm in a shock victory in a four-way match involving Hayter and Thekla at All Out in September.