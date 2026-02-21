WWE Star Nattie Reveals Which AEW Star Has Been Impressing Her As Of Late

WWE's Nattie may have plenty of focus on her own career right now, especially since she turned on former protege Maxxine Dupri and began to reinvent herself as the "Lowkey Legend." But despite all of that, the veteran still has plenty of time to keep track of other wrestling promotions, including AEW. And one woman that's really impressed her over the last year in Triangle of Madness leader Thekla.

While discussing Thekla's AEW World Championship victory on last week's "Busted Open Radio," Nattie revealed she had become a fan of "The Toxic Spider" one year ago, when she by chance got to see Thekla wrestle a match.

"I watched Thekla wrestle, and I wanted to meet her," Nattie said. "I wanted to get a picture with her backstage, because I was so impressed with her ability. She also just had this...it wasn't just what she was doing in the ring...She had this cool presence about her that you could tell she had worked on her character, and she really knew who she was. She kind of, she was doing stuff that kind of reminded me of Bray Wyatt. And she just had this bad ass presence about her. But everything she did was crisp and had snap to it and was like...I was so impressed."

Nattie also had kind words to say about the woman Thekla beat for the AEW Women's World Championship, Kris Statlander. In particular, Nattie complimented Statlander on her ability to overcome several major obstacles.

"It's not easy, coming back from an injury," Nattie said. "I was talking yesterday with Nikita [Lyons]. I was filming some stuff yesterday at the Performance Center for 'LFG,' and I was talking to Nikita, because Nikita had two back to back knee injuries. Nobody realizes how hard that is to get injured, not just once, but twice, and come back and be better than ever before. It's work. But it's also mental work."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription